Andhra Pradesh: Leaves cancelled for Panchayat Raj employees amidst heavy rains

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar on Tuesday held a teleconference on heavy rains in the state with the DPVs and Panchayat Raj department officials of all the districts. Panchayati Raj officials have cancelled the leaves for the employees. Girija Shankar directed to take steps to ensure good water supply in all districts without any hindrance. It was suggested to clean the drain which had accumulated due to rains. Local authorities were ordered to carry out chlorination in all the villages. Girija Shankar said on the occasion that a control room has been set up to constantly review the rain conditions.



The cyclone hit the coast near Kakinada. It will rain across the coast in the next 24 hours. Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the Met office said. Winds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour were forecasted and coastal people were warned to be vigilant.

On the other hand, AP Disaster Management Commissioner Kanna Babu said that it was only a deep depression and did not turn into a cyclone. The result will be heavy to very heavy rains, he said. Currently, the rainfall in Kakinada is declining and heavy rains are expected in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts for the next three to four hours. The rains will pass over Krishna and Guntur towards Telangana. The winds are currently blowing at 45 to 50 kilometers per hour.

The coastal area is expected to have winds upto a speed of 60 to 65 kmph. The Commissioner said SDRF teams were ready to provide relief operations in all districts. He said NDRF teams were all set in Mangalagiri. It was revealed two days ago that a platoon of NDRF team was sent to Kakinada.