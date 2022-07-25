Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rains for next two days

The Meteorological Department has issued rain forecast for Andhra Pradesh. Monsoon trough which has been in the north for four to five days turned towards the south on Saturday. Also, surface trough continues in the vicinity of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Due to this, the monsoon became active and it rained at many places in the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Heavy rains occurred in some areas.



The weather department said that rains would occur at many places in the coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema. It is said that the rains will increase in 2 or 3 days in parts of the state.



The water level of Godavari in Polavaram of Eluru district has reduced on Sunday evening. At the Upper Coffer Dam it has decreased to 32.540 meters and at the Lower Coffer Dam to 23.91 meters. The authorities released 6,71,982 cusecs coming from the top to the bottom.

On the other hand, the flood flow in Srisailam reservoir decreased on Sunday. Due to this the water is being released through a single gate of the dam and the power generation continues through AP and Telangana power stations. The full water level of Srisailam Dam is currently 882.10 feet against 885 feet. The full water storage is 199.7354 TMCs against 215.807 TMCs.