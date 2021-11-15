Andhra Pradesh logs 117 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 117 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,70,095 cases across the state. While coming to death toll three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Visakhapatnam districts taking total deaths to 14,416.

On the other hand, as many as 241 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,52,718 and there are currently 2961 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 24 new infections, followed by Guntur 19 and Visakhapatnam 14 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.0 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 21,360 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 10,219 new COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



