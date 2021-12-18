  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh logs 127 fresh cases, 3 deaths

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 127 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,75,546, while the death toll rose to 14,477 with three more fatalities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 127 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,75,546, while the death toll rose to 14,477 with three more fatalities. Active cases stood at 1,758, a state government bulletin said providing details of the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

As many as 180 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,311, according to the bulletin. Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

Over 33,000 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far are over 3.09 crore. East Godavari topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 367 followed by Chittoor (287).

