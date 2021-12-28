Andhra Pradesh logs 141 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today - December 28

Andhra Pradesh reported 141 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,76,697 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari taking total toll to 14,492.

On the other hand, as many as 165 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,61,122 and there are currently 1073 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godavari district reported 27 new infections, followed by Chittoor 26 and Guntur 24 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.12 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,752 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6358 cases and 293 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to conduct a fever survey without fail at a high-level review meeting at his camp office on Monday on the activities of the medical health department, including covid control, prevention and vaccination.








