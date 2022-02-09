Andhra Pradesh logs 1679 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1679 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,08,622 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14679. On the other hand, as many as 9598 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,47,824 and there are currently 46,119 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 350 new infections, followed By Krishna 225, Guntur 212 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 11 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.28 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 27,522 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 71,365 cases and 1217 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







