Andhra Pradesh logs 1891 new coronavirus cases and five deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1892 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,06,943 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14677. On the other hand, as many as 10,241 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,38,226 and there are currently 54,040 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 440 new infections, followed By Krishna 356, Guntur 222 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 21 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.27 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 26,236 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 67,597 cases and 1188 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







