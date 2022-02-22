Andhra Pradesh logs 244 new coronavirus cases and two death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 244 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,16,711 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,716. On the other hand, as many as 662 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,93,535 and there are currently 5,565 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 47bnew infections, followed by Guntur 33 West Godavari 26 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,803 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 13,405 cases and 235 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



