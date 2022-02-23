Andhra Pradesh logs 253 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 253 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,16,964 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,718. On the other hand, as many as 635 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,97,065 and there are currently 5,181 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 40 new infections, followed by East Godavari 39 West Godavari 37 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 15,102 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 19,432 cases and 278 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







