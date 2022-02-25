Andhra Pradesh logs 280 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 283 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,17,464 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,722. On the other hand, as many as 496 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,98,033 and there are currently 4,709 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 44 new infections, followed by Anantapur 44, Prakasam 40 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,915 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 13,166 cases and 302 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



