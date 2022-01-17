Andhra Pradesh logs 4108 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 4108 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,10,388 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, no death reported on Monday taking the toll to 14510. On the other hand, as many as 696 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,65,696 and there are currently 30,182 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1018 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1004 and Guntur 345 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 46 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.19 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 22,882 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,58,089 cases and 385 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from January 18. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.



