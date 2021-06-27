Top
Andhra Pradesh logs 4,147 Covid cases, 38 succumb

Highlights

The daily positivity rate continues to hover above the five per cent mark in the state even as 4,147 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday. While 5,773 patients had recovered, another 38 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health department bulletin said

Amaravati: The daily positivity rate continues to hover above the five per cent mark in the state even as 4,147 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday. While 5,773 patients had recovered, another 38 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

The total positives have now climbed to 18,75,622, recoveries to 18,16,930 and toll 12,566.

The number of active cases came down to 46,126, the bulletin added. East Godavari district reported 838 fresh cases, West Godavari 571 and Chittoor 569 in 24 hours. While Guntur and Krishna reported 321 and 310 new cases respectively, the remaining eight districts added less than 300 each.

