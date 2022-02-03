Andhra Pradesh logs 4605 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,605 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,93,171 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, ten deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14641. On the other hand, as many as 11,729 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,85,042 and there are currently 93,488 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 642 new infections, followed by West Godavari 539 and Guntur 524 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 17 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.26 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,578 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,72,433 cases and 1008 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



