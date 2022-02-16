Andhra Pradesh logs 675 new coronavirus cases and three deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 675 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,14,502 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,705. On the other hand, as many as 2,414 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,88,989 and there are currently 10,808 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 143 new infections, followed By West Godavari 130, Chittoor 68 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with five new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.29 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 24,663 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 30,615 cases and 514 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







