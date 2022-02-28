Andhra Pradesh logs 71 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 71 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,17,812 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,727. On the other hand, as many as 595 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,00,760 and there are currently 2850 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 22 new infections, followed by Guntur 16, Anantapur 6 while Chittoor has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 7,969 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8,013 cases and 119 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







