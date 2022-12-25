  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Lovers from Kurnool commit suicide in Karnataka

An incident took place in Karnataka where a love couple committed suicide by falling down a train after their elders refused for their marriage. Going into the details, Anita and Kumar from Parlapalle and Kandavathi villages of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh have been in love for some time now.

The elders refused the marriage saying that their relationship according to family will not be allowed. Against this backdrop, this love couple migrated to Karnataka and settled.

On Saturday night, both of them committed suicide after being hit by a train near Yadagiri in Raichur district. The railway police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

