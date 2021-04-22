Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl in Pileru of Chittoor

The incident of an auto driver attempting to rape a student came to light in Pileru in late hours on Wednesday. As per the police report, a student from Yarraguntapalle Panchayat ST Colony in the mandal is studying in a school in Pileru. She used to come to school every day in an auto with her fellow students and go back home in the auto. As the schools were given holidays, the victim has engaged another auto belonging to Naresh of Kakularampalle panchayat of Kolhapur.



Meanwhile, as the student was alone, Naresh diverted the auto towards the fields near Indiramma Colony in the middle of the road. The student screamed as Naresh tried to assault the student. Instead of squabbling over this, he dropped the student at school.

Later, the student who went home in the evening informed the parents about the incident. The victims complained to the Pileru police on Wednesday. Sub Inspector Tippeswamy said that a case has been registered under POCSO Act and auto driver Naresh has been arrested.