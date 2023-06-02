Andhra Pradesh: Man attacks in-laws in Kovvuru, uncle died, aunt critical

A gruesome murder took place in Pasivedala village of Kovvuru mandal in the East Godavari district where a son-in-law attacked the in-laws indiscriminately in financial matters. He crushed the in-laws with a five kg gas rock and as a result, the uncle died on the spot. The aunt, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital in 108 with the help of the locals. Doctors said that her condition is now serious.



On receiving the information, DSP VS Verma and CI YV Ramana are reached the incident site and collecting details. The uncle who died in the son-in-law's attack was identified as Rayankula Srirakrishna and the injured aunt as Baby (61). The son-in-law was identified as Nandigam Gopi (42) from Dommeru. The accused has been detained and the police are interrogating him.