Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered his friend for Rs. 250 in Kadapa

In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his friend for just Rs.250 in Kadapa district. The atrocity came to light within the Kalamalla police station limits. Srinivasulu (35) from P. Gopulapuram village lives and works as a beldari. He has friendship with Shiva, Gangaram and Kadir. Recently Srinivasan borrowed Rs.250 from Shiva for a need and the two clashed at Kalamalla on Sunday morning over the same issue.



However, the family members were worried that the Srinivasan had not been seen since Sunday night. On Monday morning, his brother Nagaiah who searched for him found dead in the vicinity of the area. Nagaiah had lodged a complaint with the Kalamalla police that Srinivasan was taken away by three friends after a scuffle on Sunday and killed under the influence of alcohol at Uppuvanka near the Gangama temple.

CI Rabindranath Reddy and SI Sivaprasad inspected the spot on Monday morning. SI Siva Prasad said that three accused have been taken into custody and are being investigated. The body was shifted to Proddatur Hospital for postmortem.