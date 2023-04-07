Andhra Pradesh: Man dies after a blast at a shop in Anantapur

A terrible incident took place in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh state where a huge explosion occurred near the RTO office leaving a man chopped into pieces.

According to locals, the explosion occurred while the man was opening the chemical container for spray paint. It is known that a godown has been set up here for the last 9 days and activities related to paint are being done along with spray sales.

There are paint cans that have not been used for a few days and hence the shop owner told them to sell them to the nearby apartment watchman. The watchman who opened the paint box died after a blast. Police reached the spot and started an investigation. The full details are to be known.