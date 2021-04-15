Andhra Pradesh: Man dies in an elephant attack in Chittoor

The incident took place at Kaluvapalli in Palamaneru mandal where a young man who went to water in a farm had died in an elephant attack. Janakirama (27), son of Tyagaraja of the village, used to sleep at night in a temple near his farm and water the paddy field. In the same way, he left for the farm with his cellphone torch when the three-phase current came on at ten o'clock on Tuesday night.



He looked at the smartphone with a torch as something was amiss. The torch light fell on the eyes of a lone elephant perched in the bushes near the farm. The enraged elephant hit him hard on the head with its trunk. The young man got hurt in the brain and died on the spot.

Police and Forest staff noticed a nearby interstate checkpoint staff shortly after. The deceased was not yet married. Their families shed tears as their family member who went to water died in an elephant attack.