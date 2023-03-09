  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Man hacks son-in-law to death in Kurnool over family disputes

An atrocity took place in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh where a man was brutally murdered in P. Kotakonda, Devanakonda mandal of the district in the early hours of the morning. According to the details of the police, on the ocassion of a fair being conducted at P. Kotakonda village amid high security, the accused and victim attended the event.

However, son-in-law Surya Prakash (23) who participated in the fair was attacked and killed by his uncle Lingamayya with a knife. The locals claim that there have been quarrels in the family for some time now and Lingamayya developed grudge against Surya Prakash.

According to the police, Lingamayya made a plan to kill his son-in-law who participated in the fair. According to the plan, he prepared knives and attacked Surya Prakash who collapsed on the spot and died.

It is alleged that the father-in-law killed the son-in-law for having an illicit relationship. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.

