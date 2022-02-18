Andhra Pradesh: Man held for torturing two-year baby over extramarital affair in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident, a young man who has illicit affair with a woman has brutally attacked a two year four month baby in Vizianagaram district. However, the Disha police entered the field and arrested the accused and registered a case under the POCSO Act. According to DSP T. Trinath, a man named Chinna who works as an electrician in Nellimarla, had an affair with a woman who left her husband and had a baby seven months ago, which led to extramarital affair.



He and the woman lived in a rented house on Kottapeta Sali Street. She left the baby at Chinna on Wednesday night and went to a function. Against this backdrop, Chinna attacked the baby by biting and pinching brutally in the body. The mother who came home was shocked to see the baby.

The police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information at the Disha police station. The accused, who had already fled, was caught and arrested. The child was rushed to hospital for treatment.