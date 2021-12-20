Andhra Pradesh: Man jumps off from a building at a function hall to escape arrest in Tadipatri

In a shocking incident, a man jumped off from upstairs upon seeing the police at a function hall in Tadipatri of Anantapur district. According to the police, about 70 people who were present at a function at the Padmavati Function Hall on Putlur Road in Tadipatri on Sunday engaged in playing cards. Rural police reached there on learning of the matter.



Shekhar Reddy of Konavaripalli in Railway Kondapuram Mandal who noticed the arrival of the police immediately dropped the cards in his hand and jumped down from the top of the function hall. Shekhar Reddy, who was critically injured in the incident, was taken to Tadipatri Government Hospital by locals for treatment.

DSP Chaitanya said five were identified and cases were registered under the Gambling Act while they are said to be searching for other men who involved in playing cards. The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.