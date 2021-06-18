Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed by in-laws for harassing wife in Guntur

The atrocity occurred at midnight on Wednesday in Nulakapeta in Tadepalli mandal, where a husband who is addicted to alcohol crushed his wife, stripped her naked on the road and dragged her to her in-laws' house. The in-laws, who could not bear it, attacked the daughter's wife. Thadepalli police on Thursday registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Cuddalore Naresh (31), eldest son of Krishna-Rohini couple from Ramavarappad, Vijayawada, was married to Lavanya, eldest daughter of Durgarao-Kamala couple from Nulakapeta. They have two children.



Naresh behaved disgustingly with Lavanya's mother after two years of marriage. Naresh was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim. He was sentenced to three years in prison in that case. Later in 2017, a second case was registered at the Tadepalli police station, and the trial is going on in the court. It was during this sequence that he tortured his wife and died in the hands of his in-laws.



Circle Inspector Seshagiri Rao came to the spot and examined it. It is learned that Naresh has links with Blade Batch in Vijayawada and a follower of Sandeep alias Pedda Bond who is under prevention Detention. According to locals, Naresh was the one who brought PaddaBband to the Nulakapeta area after deportation and gave him a house.