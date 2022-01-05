Andhra Pradesh: Man murdered for demanding the money lent in Chittoor, one held

In a horrific incident, two men together killed the man who had lent them money in Chittoor district. According to the report of Tirupati West DSP Narsappa, Chandrasekhar (53), who resides in Tirupati LB Nagar, is working as a supervisor in AP Tourism Development Corporation has gone missing on December 31. Son Rupesh Kumar lodged a complaint at the police station stating his father is not picking up the phone.



Meanwhile, the bike was found in the local Royal Nagar and Chandrasekhar's whereabouts are unknown while police have launched an investigation on the three suspects named by family members. A person named Raju of Thiruchanur Krishnashastrinagar was taken into custody and interrogated. He was found to be angry on Chandrasekhar for charging high interest on the money borrowed.



On the other hand, Madhubabu a trader owes Chandrasekhar Rs 14.50 lakh in principal and interest. As Chandrasekhar has been putting pressure to return the money, Madhubabu and Raj along with Purushottam, a resident of Chandragiri in Daminidu called Chandrasekhar to come to Paddakapu Layout on pretext of giving money. When he came there the trio hit him hard on the head with an iron rod. Chandrasekhar died on the spot.

The body was wrapped in blood-soaked plaster and placed in a coffin and dumped in the forest near Bhakarapetaghat. Police seized the body om Tuesday while the accused and Purushottam have been absconding. Chandrasekhar is survived with wife, a son and a daughter.