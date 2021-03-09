Andhra Pradesh: Man murders woman for ignoring him in Kurnool district

In a ghastly incident, Radhamma (30), a resident of Pothudoddi village in Yataganigutta on the outskirts of Nallaballi village under the Pyapili mandal of Kurnool was brutally murdered. The incident, which took place almost a week ago, came to light on Monday. After receiving information from the locals that the stench was coming from Yatagani Gutta, Papili, CI Ramalingamaiah and SI Maruti Shankar reached the spot, examined the body and conducted an autopsy in the presence of Radhamma's family members and villagers. According to locals, the details of the incident are as follows.



Radhamma of Pothudodi was married to Rammohan of Boyavandlapalle village 15 years ago. They have a son and a daughter. However, Rammohan died three years ago due to illness. With this, Radhamma reached her parent's house and set up a small shop in her hometown to support her family. During this time she had an extramarital affair with Dhanunjayulu alias Anji from the same village. Radhamma staying away from Anji for a few days as her family members reprimand her for this.

Unable to digest this, he plotted with his friend Rangaswamy from Nallaballi village to kill Radhamma. Together they took her to the fields and stoned her to death. The corpse was placed in a narrow alley between the large boulders in the mound to make it invisible. A week later the stench spread as the corpse completely decomposed. The farmers of the nearby fields informed the police and an autopsy was conducted on the body.

Radhamma, who had set up shop to feed the family, often went to Pyapili to fetch goods. She left home for supplies on the third of this month and had not returned. The family members were blown away in the surrounding villages. Her brother Sunkanna complained that his sister had not been missing in police station this month as his whereabouts were unknown.

However, family members were moved to tears when Radhamma was found dead on Monday. Dhanunjayulu and his friend Rangaswamy complained to the customs police that he had killed his sister. The case is being registered and investigated to this extent, the CI said.