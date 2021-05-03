Andhra Pradesh: Man set on fire by friends in Prakasam district over a love affair

In and horrific incident that took place in Nelaturu of Maddipadu mandal in Prakasam district, a group of friends has set a young man on fire with petrol. Going into details, Ankamma Rao from Nelaturu village had a quarrel with friends over a love affair with a young woman from the same village.

In this backdrop, they poured petrol on a guy under the influence of alcohol and set him on fire. Ankamma Rao ran into the village, where the locals who noticed him has brought the flames down with water.

However, his 80 percent of his body was already burnt and he was immediately moved to RIMS. Doctors said the victim's condition was critical at present. The case has been registered and is being investigated by the police.