Andhra Pradesh: Maoists set a bus on fire in Chinturu of Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The Maoists had set a bus on fire after evicting the passengers on Sunday night near Kothur in Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Going into the details, a private bus coming from Odisha to Hyderabad was stopped by Maoists and then set the bus on fire after evicting the passengers. The Maoists later fled from the spot.



Police suspect that the Maoists were known to have called for the Dandakaranya bandh and hence the incident took place. The incident took place near Kunta in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the traffic on National Highway was disrupted as Maoists set fire to a bus. Police examined the scene. Also the passengers on the bus were concerned as it was night. Police were alerted and started cumbing in the wake of Maoist setting up the bus with fire.

Also, the police have deployed the huge forces amid the bandh call given by maoists in Dandakarnya.