Andhra Pradesh: Married woman ends life over harrasment by online loan vendors in Guntur

A married woman committed suicide as she could not bear the harassment of the online loan app. This incident took place in Guntur district. Going into the details, Bandapalli Pratyusha of Chinnakakani village of Mangalagiri Mandal took a loan of Rs.20,000 from Indian Bulls and Rupex Apps. For a loan of Rs.20,000, loan apps managers collected Rs. 2 lakhs



However, the loan vendors threatened to pay more money, otherwise they will post private photos on social media.



The cybercriminals threatened to call relatives if the loan was not paid and harassed by sending obscene messages on WhatsApp. Infuriated by this, Pratyusha committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree on the flexi hoarding on top of the house.



She sent a selfie video to her parents and husband before committing suicide. To this extent, Pratyusha's husband filed a complaint at the Mangalagiri Police Station.