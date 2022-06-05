Andhra Pradesh: Married woman ends life over in-laws harrasment in Vizianagaram

The incident took place in Vizianagaram where a married woman committed suicide due to in-laws harassment. The victim's family members told One Town police: Nirmala (27) from Mayuri Junction in the city was married in 2020 to Bhargav from Nataraj Colony on the local Balaji Road.



Although both are software engineers, their work is limited to work fromhome. Meanwhile, since her marriage, her husband Bhargav and his family have been harassing Nirmala for extra dowry. With this, she repeatedly went to her parents home. However, due to poor financial condition, Nirmala was sent to her parents' house by her parents.

Nirmala committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Saturday. However, the police are investigating whether Nirmala committed suicide or in-laws killed her. The sub inspector Durgaprasad said that a case has been registered and an inquiry is underway into the suspicious death as per the complaint lodged by the deceased's father Lakshmana Rao.