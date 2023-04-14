Andhra Pradesh: Maternal and Child Health block to be set up at Kakinada GGH

The representatives of Rangaraya Vaidyakalasala Alumni of North America (RM-MCANA) have come forward to construct a Maternal and Child Health (MCH) block at Kakinada GGH with a cost of Rs.42 crores and to set up medical facilities. DME Dr. Vinod Kumar and representatives of RM-MCANA signed the agreement documents in the presence of MT Krishnababu, Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine in Mangalagiri on Thursday.



The representatives of R-MCANA said that they have taken forward the construction of MCH block as an inspiration to the way CM Jagan is strengthening hospitals, building new medical colleges and providing other infrastructure in the field of medicine through Nadu-Nedu program. He said that the ground and first floors of the MCH building have already been constructed at Kakinada GGH with a cost of Rs.20 crores, and the MCH block with all the facilities will be handed over to the government in 18 months after the completion of the rest of the building.

Maternal care services with advanced facilities and neonatal intensive care unit will be available in this block. It is explained that there will be 12 labour tables, 40-bed antenatal ward, two emergency operation theaters on the ground floor, 75-bed postnatal ward on the first floor, two advanced elective operation theaters on the second floor, neonatal ward, ventilator and phototherapy on the third and fourth floors.

Dr. Nimmagadda Upendranath, Dr. Paladugu Rambabu, Dr. SV Lakshminarayana, Dr. Hemalatha, Superintendent of Kakinada GGH participated in this program. Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Krishna Babu thanked the representatives of R-MCANA who came forward for the construction of MCH block.