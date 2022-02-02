Andhra Pradesh: Matka Gang busted in Anantapur, three arrested

The Anantapur police busted the gang involved in operating Matka, gambling and cricket betting in the district. Special teams were formed to arrest and remand three Matka operators in the area. DSP Narasingappa said more than Rs 4 lakh cash, two cell phones, poker tickets and pens were seized from them.

It is learnt that the police are taking strict action against the organisers and the participants who resorted to the illegal activities in the district om the directions of SP Dr. Fakkirappa to control gambling and cricket betting in the district.

Meanwhile, the police arrested another man from Vijayanagar colony in this connection and seized Rs. 56,570 cash from him. The police who registered the case produced three Matka operators in the court.