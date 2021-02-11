Andhra Pradesh: Megha completes construction of Polavaram spillway pillars

The Polavaram project works are progressing fast ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2019. The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd company has completed the construction of 52 Polavaram Spillway Pillars at a height of 52 meters. Inorder to undertake the construction of the spillway, pillars have to be constructed at a height of 52 meters and due to the construction of Fish Ladder in the 2nd block of Spillway, the construction of the 2nd pillar is delayed due to delay in approvals for its designs. However, MEIL has recently completed the construction of all the pillars up to the slab level i.e. an average height of 52 m after getting all the approvals.



Megha company started Polavaram works and started concrete work on November 21, 2019.

The spillway bridge slab length of 1095 meters out of 1095 meters has already been completed and on the other hand, the 188 girders to be placed on the spillway pillars out of 192 have already been installed on the pillars and only 4 girders are to be placed on the pillars.

MEIL began installing girders on spillway pillars in July 2020, and spillway bridge slab concrete began on September 9, 2020 and the spillway was soon completed. Meanwhile, the slab No. 45 has already completed on Spillway Bridge and works on the remaining three slabs will be completed soon.

Also, a total of 49 Trunion beams have been completed and 28 gates have already been installed on the Spillway Bridge out of total 48 gates. The platform arrangements works underway for fitting cylinders and power packs to the gates.