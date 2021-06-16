Andhra Pradesh: Mentally Challenged woman tortured by relatives in Nellore, shifted to Sakhi women centre

A shocking incident has come to light in Balayapally where relatives had tortured a young woman who is mentally challenged. According to ICDS officials, young woman Padma from Yarlapudi village in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district is mentally challenged since childhood. Her mother died when she was a child, and her father had left while Padma has been with her uncle Gaganam Mallikarjuna.

Meanwhile, Padma has stayed at her cousin Sumathi's house from a year ago, working as an Anganwadi worker in Balayapally. However, they have been severely torturing Padma for some time. Padma was detained at home and behaved brutally. The matter was brought to the notice of YSSRCP leader Rai Devika Chowdhary and her officials.

With this, ICDS CDPO Jyothi, Sub Inspector Narasimha Rao and Nellore Disha Police police reached Padma Niwas on Tuesday and got to know the details. They were shocked to see Padma with injuries and immediately given first aid at a government hospital and shifted to the Sakhi Center. It is noteworthy that Padma is getting a pension from the government.