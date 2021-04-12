Andhra Pradesh: Migrant worker's son dies after being hit with Proclainer in Krishna district

In a tragic incident reported in a migrant worker's family on Sunday where a son had died after a proclainer hit. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at a brick kiln operating on the outskirts of Kuntamukkala village under G. Kondur mandal in Krishna district.

Going into details, Gopal Prasad Joshi of Medisera village of Durga district in Chhattisgarh, along with his wife and two sons came to work in the brick kilns of Kompally Mohan Rao of Kuntamukkala village in January.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Gopal Prasad's family members were busy making bricks when Gopal Prasad's second son Nikhil Kumar Joshi (5) came out of a nearby house playing. At the same time Proclainer came fast and hit Nikhil and he died on the spot.

The parents allege that the boy died due to the driver's negligence. Police have registered the case and investigating the case.