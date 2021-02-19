Andhra Pradesh: Minister Audimulapu Suresh urged to conduct entrance exams in Urdu medium as well

Yerragondapalem: A delegation of Students Islamic Organisation of India met the Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday and requested him to make more allocations for education in the coming budget and proposed him to consider conducting entrance and competitive exams in Urdu medium also.

The SIO members Ejaz Ahmed, and Roshan Mohiddin and requested him to increase the allocations for education in the Budget 2021-22. They said that the government reduced the budget allocations from Rs 33,410 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 25,517 crore in 2020-21 and requested him to implement Kothari Commission's recommendations to allocate 30 per cent of the State budget, 10 per cent of the central budget and 6 per cent of GDP to education.

They asked him to see the fees reimbursement scheme is implemented in the State without any glitches and offer special aid to the private teachers who suffered in the Covid-19 pandemic.

They explained that there are thousands of students studying in Urdu medium in the State, but they didn't have an opportunity to appear for the entrance examinations like EAMCET in their medium of instruction. They requested the Minister to include the question paper in the Urdu language also for the entrance and competitive exams to give a fair opportunity to them. They asked the Minister to give special attention to increasing education opportunities in the minority concentrated districts and encourage establishment of off-campus centres of minority universities like AMU, JMI, MANUU etc for their higher education.

The Minister responded in a positive manner and gave an assurance that the points will be considered in the preparation of the upcoming budget.

Khalid Ahmad, Riyaz, Mohiddin and Khalid and other members also participated in the programme.