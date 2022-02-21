Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of a heart attack. He collapsed on Monday morning with chest pain. Vigilant family members rushed him immediately to the hospital.



The doctors treated Goutham Reddy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he pronounced dead in Appollo hospital in Hyderabad.



Goutham Reddy is an MLA from Atmakur constituency of Nellore district and has been serving as a minister in the Jagan cabinet. Goutham Reddy recently has visited Dubai