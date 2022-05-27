Andhra Pradesh: Ministers' bus yatra showcases government's social justice initiatives

Srikakulam: The four-day bus yatra of Ministers of Andhra Pradesh cabinet began here on Thursday.

Christened as 'Saamajika Nyaya Bheri,' the bus yatra will showcase the social justice rendered by the YSRCP Government during its three-year rule. It may be mentioned here that the party had first taken up 'Gadapa Gadapa ki YSRCP,' (Door-to-door campaign) but later decided to convert the party programme into a government programme.

The bus yatra will take the ministers through various districts of the state in the next four days. It is seen as an effort by the ruling YSR Congress to consolidate its base among these communities. The ministers during their meetings to be held at Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopet and Anantapuram will highlight the social justice activities of the government like giving 50 per cent of all posts, right from the rural local bodies to the state Cabinet, to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, which the ministers claimed was done for the first time in Independent India.

Of the 25 Cabinet ministers, 17 belong to these sections of the society, they pointed out. The Jagan government, thus, laid a path for the social and economic growth of these communities, they added. "We will proudly tell people about this during the course of our yatra over the next four days," they said. The bus tour will end in Anantapuram on May 29 with a public meeting. Officials asked party volunteers to mobilise people for the meetings and send them the list of whom they had mobilised.

Ministers Dharmana Prasad Rao and Botsa Satyanarayana addressed the ministers before flagging off the yatra.