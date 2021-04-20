Andhra Pradesh: Ministers' panel to monitor Covid situation

Amaravati: The state government appointed a committee with five ministers to monitor the Covid vaccination drive and operations of state Covid Command Control Room.

The committee will be headed by health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botcha Satyanarayana and K Kannababu will be members of the committee.

It will meet at APIIC building at Mangalagiri on April 22 to discuss the current Covid situation, medical facilities available to patients and functioning of Covid Command Control Centre. Officials of medical and health to participate in the meeting.