Andhra Pradesh: MLC Anantha Babu's remand extended for 15 more days

Rajamahendravaram SC and ST Court has issued orders extending the remand of Kakinada YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu for another 15 days.

As the remand of MLC Anantha Babu, who is the prime accused in the murder case of his former driver Subrahmanyam ended today, he was brought from the central jail with the help of an escort by the police and produced in the SC and ST court.

After the trial, his remand was extended and he was sent back to Rajahmundry Jail. The court rejected the bail petition of Anantha Babu, who has been remanded in jail since May 23.