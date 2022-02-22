Andhra Pradesh: Mortal remains of Mekapati Goutham Reddy moved to Nellore, cadre flocks to district

The government has taken steps to move the body of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of a heart attack to Nellore. He was rushed to Begumpet Airport by ambulance from his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad and from there to Nellore. Goutham Reddy's mortal remains is likely to reach the camp office on Nellore Dykas Road at 11:25 am in a special Navy helicopter set up by the Andhra Pradesh government.



It is learnt that Goutham Reddy's body will be kept for the visit of the fans from 11:30 am. Meanwhile, Goutham Reddy's son Krishnarjuna Reddy is likely to reach Nellore from America around 11 pm. The funeral will be held at the Mekapati Engineering College campus in Udayagiri tomorrow.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has handed over the responsibility of arrangements for the funeral of the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.



Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore district YSRCP president Kakani are overseeing the arrangements as a large number of people and fans are flocking to the district to see the body of the late Mekapati. Similarly, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will participate in the funeral work as the Minister in charge of Nellore.