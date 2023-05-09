Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo die in a road accident in Banaganapalle

A woman who was riding a bike with her husband and going to see her parents was killed along with her child after a car hit bike near Daddanala on Banaganapalle – Pyapili road. According to Banaganapalle SI Ramireddy and family members, S. Manohar and Lakshmi of Payapili Mandal Allebad village have a daughter Manasa (2). While Lakshmi's parents Rampullaiah and Rameshwari are in Banaganapalle. On Monday, both the couple left on a bike, taking the child with them.



On the way, an RTC bus going from Banaganapalle to Gutthi near Daddana accidentally hit the oncoming bike. Lakshmi and Chinnari, who fell in this accident, died on the spot due to serious injuries caused by the tires of the bus. Manohar survived with minor injuries. On learning about the matter, SI Ramireddy immediately went to the spot and learned the details of the accident.

The dead bodies were shifted to Banaganapalle Government Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased protested for a while at the police station demanding that the driver who caused the accident be handed over to them. The agitation ended when the SI reached and promised to do justice to the victims.

SI Ramireddy said that a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased. As mother and daughter died in a road accident at the same time, relatives and family members are in sorrow.