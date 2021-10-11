Andhra Pradesh: Mother murders children by hanging them to ceiling in Rajahmundry

In a horrific incident, a mother who had to take care of her children, hanging them to death at 11.30 pm on Sunday in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district. Going into details, Pooleti Lakshmi Anusha from local Mallyapeta killed her daughter Chinmayi (8) and her son Mohit Sreesathya (5). She then phoned her brother and told him about it who shifted them to a hospital immediately where they were pronounced dead.



Three town‌ Circle Inspector Madhubabu reached the hospital and collected details from the accused. Pooleti Ramu of Thadepalligudem in West Godavari district was married 11 years ago to Lakshmi Anusha of Sitanagar and has two children. However, due to family quarrels, Ramu had committed suicide in the past. Since then Lakshmi Anusha has been residing in Mallyapeta.





Meanwhile, the locals said she has been torturing her children. They said she had also hit her on Saturday night. However, Anusha said that her family situation was not good and she killed them for not being able to feed the children. But locals suspect she had no financial problems and could have had a different reason for the killings. The police are investigating the case.