Andhra Pradesh: Municipal Elections campaign to end today, polling on March 10

The election campaign for the ensuing municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh in full swing with the war of words between the ruling party and the opposition is at its peak. The municipal election campaign is coming to an end today and the allegations and criticism against each other is continued. With this, all the political parties intensified their campaign.



The ruling party YSRCP is in full swing with the results of the panchayat elections. Beyond that, the results are guaranteed in the municipal elections. On the other hand, the TDP is also strategizing against the ruling party. Alleges that they are making the polls unanimous by intimidating by contesting in the elections.

According to the rules, the election campaign can be held till 5.00 pm today. Meanwhile, polling will be held for 12 municipalities and 75 corporations in the state. The votes will be counted on the 14th of this month. In this context, the ministers increased the speed of the campaign on the last day challenging the rivals and expressing confidence over the victory.

The State Election Commission has already made arrangements for polling and has set up tight surveillance following complaints about the distribution of money and alcohol. Even if today's campaign ends altogether, political parties are silently planning to give sops to voters.

Five persons who filed nomination papers during the election notification in East Godavari district in March last year died due to various reasons. The opportunity to file nominationsin the respective seats were given where only two out of five nominations were filed. In addition, the withdrawal of nominations filed last year has been allowed on the 2nd and 3rd of this month.

Candidates who are in fray campaigned for their victory in a big way. The top leaders from the respective parties went to the voters and asked them to vote for their candidates. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas from YSRCP and Nara Lokesh, the party's national general secretary from TDP, campaigned on behalf of the candidates. District ministers, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other people's representatives took to the field on behalf of the candidates of the respective parties. Still trying to take advantage of it as there is still time until 5pm on Monday.