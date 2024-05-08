Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission has extended the deadline till the 10th of this month to enable postal ballot to be used through Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC) for the current parliamentary elections.

He said that while the deadline has expired today, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for two more days.

Returning Officer District Collector Uday Kumar suggested that the deadline for the employees participating in the election duties has been extended by two more days to use the postal ballot facility.