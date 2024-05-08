  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar

Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar
x
Highlights

Nagar Kurnool District Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission has extended the deadline till the 10th of this month to enable postal ballot to be used through Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC) for the current parliamentary elections.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission has extended the deadline till the 10th of this month to enable postal ballot to be used through Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC) for the current parliamentary elections.

He said that while the deadline has expired today, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for two more days.

Returning Officer District Collector Uday Kumar suggested that the deadline for the employees participating in the election duties has been extended by two more days to use the postal ballot facility.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X