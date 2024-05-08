Live
- Congress can only sow seeds of hatred in society, says BJP chief Nadda
- IPL 2024: Lucknow chose to bat first against Hyderabad
- Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala
- Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say 'old Siddy is back'
- SC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bengal's suit against CBI probes
- Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti - Everything you need to know
- HDFC Bank, Atal Innovation Mission empower social sector startups with Rs 19.6 cr grants
- Fintech startup Simpl cuts around 100 jobs in restructuring exercise
- Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in strong rooms where EVMs kept, Madras HC told
- Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar
Just In
Postal ballot extension till 10th of this month: Returning Officer Uday Kumar
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool District Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission has extended the deadline till the 10th of this month to enable postal ballot to be used through Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC) for the current parliamentary elections.
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Uday Kumar said that the Election Commission has extended the deadline till the 10th of this month to enable postal ballot to be used through Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC) for the current parliamentary elections.
He said that while the deadline has expired today, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for two more days.
Returning Officer District Collector Uday Kumar suggested that the deadline for the employees participating in the election duties has been extended by two more days to use the postal ballot facility.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS