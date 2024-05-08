Live
Just In
Stopped manufacturing, supply of additional Covishield doses, disclosed all side effects: Serum Institute
As British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca recalled its Covid-19 vaccine globally, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said it stopped the manufacturing and supply of additional doses of Covishield in December 2021.
AstraZeneca has voluntarily withdrawn the "marketing authorisation" of its Covid vaccine, sold as Covishield in India and Vaxzevria in Europe.
In a statement to IANS, an SII spokesperson said that with India achieving high vaccination rates in 2021 and 2022, coupled with the emergence of new mutant variant strains, the demand for previous vaccines diminished significantly.
"Consequently, since December 2021, we have stopped the manufacturing and supply of additional doses of Covishield," the spokesperson added.
The Serum Institute said that they fully understand the ongoing concerns and "it's crucial to emphasise our commitment to transparency and safety".
The company said that from the outset, "we have disclosed all rare to very rare side effects, including Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, in the packaging insert in 2021".
Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Syndrome (TTS) is a rare side effect that can cause people to have blood clots and a low blood platelet count, linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK as well as hundreds of serious injuries.
The SII stressed that despite the challenges faced during the global pandemic, the safety of the vaccine remains paramount.
"Regardless of whether it's AstraZeneca's Vaxzervria or our own Covishield, both vaccines have been instrumental in saving millions of lives worldwide.
"We commend the collaborative efforts of governments and ministries in facilitating a unified global response to the pandemic," added the Serum Institute.
Meanwhile, the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical is also being sued by more than 50 alleged victims and grieving relatives in a High Court case in the UK.