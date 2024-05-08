Bhawanipatna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that poverty would be completely eradicated from India in the next 10 to 15 years and this is 'Modi Ki Guarantee'.

Addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here in the district headquarters town of Kalahandi, Rajnath accused the BJD government of depriving the people of Odisha of the benefits of various Central schemes.

Targeting the Congress, he said, “though Congress leaders beginning from Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh all had promised to end poverty, all of them had failed. However, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the process to end poverty,'' he said. “We are not like BJD or Congress. We do what we say,” Rajnath said.

He said the Modi government has abolished Article 370, ended the triple talaq practice and installed Sri Ram Lala's statue at Ayodhya as promised earlier.