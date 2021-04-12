Andhra Pradesh: Muslim employees can leave offices one hour before in Ramadan month

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a good news for the Muslim employees across the state ahead of the beginning of Ramadan month. The government has decided to permit the employees to leaves the duties one hour before as they would participate in Roza (fasting in Islam).

The government has decided to continue the decision from April 14th to May 13th. The government which has facilitated with latest decision has suggested that Ramadan celebrations be held in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines.

The Ramadan festival this year is will be celebrated on May 12 as per the calendar. However, it depends on the appearance of moon by which the religious elders will decide the date on which the festival is celebrated. Meanwhile, the government decision in this backdrop will be a big relief for the Muslim community.