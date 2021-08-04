Top
Andhra Pradesh: Nadeem Ahmed takes oath as chairman of AP Urdu Academy

Nadeem Ahmed was sworn in as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy.
Nadeem Ahmed was sworn in as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy.

Highlights

Nadeem Ahmed was sworn in as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy. He took charge at the Urdu Academy office on Wednesday.

Nadeem Ahmed was sworn in as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy. He took charge at the Urdu Academy office on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing confidence in him by giving him the post. He lauded CM Jagan is for giving importance to the minorities.


The new chairman of Urdu Academy has given credit to YS Rajasekhar Reddy for giving four percent reservation to Muslim minorities in the past. Nadeem Ahmed said he would work for the development of Urdu schools and colleges.


The event was attended by Deputy CM Amzath Bhasha, Minister Vellampally Srinivas, Kadiri MLA Siddareddy, AP Fiber Net Chairman Gautam Reddy, and Minority Corporation Chairman Asif.

